Latest
Dubai Residents Who Got Stuck In India Can Now Return
Good News! Dubai Residents Can Now Return From India
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced updates to Dubai’s travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from Wednesday 23 June 2021.
The updates are part of the Committee’s keenness to protect passengers and ease hassle without compromising on COVID-19 precautionary measures put in place to safeguard everyone’s health and wellbeing.
The new guidelines vary from country to country so take note of the following protocols before booking your ticket.
Here are the flight requirements for Dubai residents travelling from India
Flights from South Africa can reopen, but passengers must obey the following requirements
The updated protocols for flights from India, South Africa and Nigeria come into effect on Wednesday 23.
Flights from Nigeria will also resume from Wednesday, under the following guidelines
Read next: The Top Places To Watch The EURO 2020 In Dubai
Football lovers are excited, and fans are at the edge of their seats. Each of the host cities will bring back spectators which means that Europe can once again enjoy beauty of football! And while we may not be travelling, we CAN catch the stadium buzz from this beautiful country. Here’s a list of the best places to watch the UEFA EUROs!
14. The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill, Barsha and Bur Dubai
Don’t miss a second.
The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill is about to be your second home for the Euros, thanks to AMAZING deals and two locations, it’s a world of choice!
The promos are running until July 11, don’t miss the pie and pints deal, the options to double up, the bucket deals, and the constant deals on pints!
13. QUBE Sports Bar, The Meydan Hotels
Listen up football fans, QUBE will be a hub for all things EUROS for the duration of the tournament.
Live sports, brill atmosphere, an international menu, and combo platters from AED150 so it won’t break the bank. SCORE!