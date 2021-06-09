The Top 10 Places To Watch The EURO 2020 In Dubai

The Top 10 Places To Watch The EURO 2020 Championship In Dubai It’s time for the world’s most popular sport to take control of screens and people are buzzinngggg! The UEFA Euros 2020 is set to start on June 11 and tented fan zones are springing up across the city! Football lovers are excited, and fans are at the edge of their seats. Each of the host cities will bring back spectators which means that Europe can once again enjoy beauty of football! And while we may not be travelling, we CAN catch the stadium buzz from this beautiful country. Here’s a list of the best places to watch the UEFA EUROs! The big list of the top places to watch the Euro 2020 Championship in Dubai this year

10. Perry & Blackwelder’s, Souk Madinat Who doesn’t love some grill and football! Get some Barbeque and slow cooked meat to quench that hunger that all you meat lovers have at Perry and Blackwelder’s. The Euros deals to whet your appetite: More info here Grab a freakishly good burger and a beer for just AED99 only

Pint of hops AED30

Bucket of Heineken (5) at AED 120

9. The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills This pet-friendly establishment is a go-to country pub. Watch the game get exciting while you enjoy some good roast! No reservation required, the Dubai Hills pub is hosting big deals for The EURO 2020 Championship Bangers & Mash AED 110

Roast Welsh Lamb AED 145

Deep-Fried Mars Bar AED 50

Bud Pint AED 29

Bucket of Bud (5) AED 120 More info here

8. Garden on 8, Media One Hotel An official fan zone for the Euros! Relax in the garden vibe venue at the Media one Hotel. Its laid-back style will really help you wind down. Their tents have been set up which means that you can lay back in the outdoors without the sun getting in the way. More info here

7. McGettigan’s, JLT This Irish Pub in JLT offers a fab foodie experience with live music to entertain you while you celebrate the goals. Her,e you can you purchase the fan package which will get you unlimited drinks and front-row seat near the big screens. More info here

6. Lock, Stock and Barrel, various locations If you are looking for Live Music while enjoying the game, make sure to jam out at Lock, Stock and barrel. Enjoy the kick-off with the beat of the drums. More info Here Image

5. Radisson Damac Hills This venue of spectacular is bringing the game to their location. If your really want to treat yourself to the luxuries of Radisson Damac Hills, head on down to Dubailand. More info here

4. DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR The Football Village has returned at DoubleTree! The infinity pool that was absolute kray football scenes welcomes all who want to jump in and watch the game. So dive deep while your favorite athletes make you proud! More info here

3. Jumeirah Golf Estates Sports Bar and Sports Central, Jumeirah Golf Estates This luxury clubhouse promises to be an amazing fan zone that’ll make fans feel emersed in the game! You can watch the game with other roaring fans while enjoying a variety of foods and drinks from different European countries. More Info Here

2. Emirates Golf Club EUROZONE, Emirates Golf Club This experience will allow you to watch the games across 40 screens at three venues. All of which is located within Emirates Golf Club hotspots. You can go to Football Central where a dedicated venue will screen the matches screened over extra large screens. Spike Sports Bar where their terrace is the main attraction. And if you’re a golf lover, you may want to spend time enjoying both your sports at Top Golf Dubai. Here you can take a few swings while you watch your game. More info here

1. La Cantine Stadium, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Ballroom La Cantine Stadium turned their stunning ballroom into a venue that’s the ULTIMATE Euro 2020 viewing experience. You can join football lovers in seeing the game in arena-sized screens with top-class food and a range of beverages. There are cozy seats for 250 guests and an additional VIP seating area for 70 fans. And the Remarkable cherry on top is the former French Footballer Ibrahim Ba, will commentate throughout the game and will have special guests on. – EPIC! More info here