Best Of Dubai
The Top 10 Places To Watch The EURO 2020 In Dubai
The Top 10 Places To Watch The EURO 2020 Championship In Dubai
It’s time for the world’s most popular sport to take control of screens and people are buzzinngggg!
The UEFA Euros 2020 is set to start on June 11 and tented fan zones are springing up across the city!
Football lovers are excited, and fans are at the edge of their seats. Each of the host cities will bring back spectators which means that Europe can once again enjoy beauty of football! And while we may not be travelling, we CAN catch the stadium buzz from this beautiful country. Here’s a list of the best places to watch the UEFA EUROs!
The big list of the top places to watch the Euro 2020 Championship in Dubai this year
10. Perry & Blackwelder’s, Souk Madinat
Who doesn’t love some grill and football! Get some Barbeque and slow cooked meat to quench that hunger that all you meat lovers have at Perry and Blackwelder’s.
The Euros deals to whet your appetite: More info here
- Grab a freakishly good burger and a beer for just AED99 only
Pint of hops AED30
Bucket of Heineken (5) at AED 120
9. The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills
This pet-friendly establishment is a go-to country pub. Watch the game get exciting while you enjoy some good roast!
No reservation required, the Dubai Hills pub is hosting big deals for The EURO 2020 Championship
- Bangers & Mash AED 110
Roast Welsh Lamb AED 145
Deep-Fried Mars Bar AED 50
Bud Pint AED 29
Bucket of Bud (5) AED 120
8. Garden on 8, Media One Hotel
An official fan zone for the Euros!
Relax in the garden vibe venue at the Media one Hotel. Its laid-back style will really help you wind down. Their tents have been set up which means that you can lay back in the outdoors without the sun getting in the way.
7. McGettigan’s, JLT
This Irish Pub in JLT offers a fab foodie experience with live music to entertain you while you celebrate the goals. Her,e you can you purchase the fan package which will get you unlimited drinks and front-row seat near the big screens.
6. Lock, Stock and Barrel, various locations
If you are looking for Live Music while enjoying the game, make sure to jam out at Lock, Stock and barrel. Enjoy the kick-off with the beat of the drums.
5. Radisson Damac Hills
This venue of spectacular is bringing the game to their location. If your really want to treat yourself to the luxuries of Radisson Damac Hills, head on down to Dubailand.
4. DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR
The Football Village has returned at DoubleTree! The infinity pool that was absolute kray football scenes welcomes all who want to jump in and watch the game. So dive deep while your favorite athletes make you proud!
3. Jumeirah Golf Estates Sports Bar and Sports Central, Jumeirah Golf Estates
This luxury clubhouse promises to be an amazing fan zone that’ll make fans feel emersed in the game! You can watch the game with other roaring fans while enjoying a variety of foods and drinks from different European countries.
2. Emirates Golf Club EUROZONE, Emirates Golf Club
This experience will allow you to watch the games across 40 screens at three venues. All of which is located within Emirates Golf Club hotspots. You can go to Football Central where a dedicated venue will screen the matches screened over extra large screens. Spike Sports Bar where their terrace is the main attraction. And if you’re a golf lover, you may want to spend time enjoying both your sports at Top Golf Dubai. Here you can take a few swings while you watch your game.
1. La Cantine Stadium, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Ballroom
La Cantine Stadium turned their stunning ballroom into a venue that’s the ULTIMATE Euro 2020 viewing experience. You can join football lovers in seeing the game in arena-sized screens with top-class food and a range of beverages.
There are cozy seats for 250 guests and an additional VIP seating area for 70 fans. And the Remarkable cherry on top is the former French Footballer Ibrahim Ba, will commentate throughout the game and will have special guests on. – EPIC!