This Dancing Nurse Is Making COVID Patients Smile In Abu Dhabi

We’ll say it once and we’ll say it again, the healthcare community are the real heroes of the COVID story.

And shout out to one in particular, who went above and beyond the call of duty to lift the mood of a patient in a COVID ward in the capital.

Rfj is a COVID patient at a healthcare facility in Abu Dhabi. She tested positive on January 9 and has since been admitted to care. A difficult time for anyone, Rfj is dealing with the struggles of isolation, so when nurse Rodrigo broke into a dance, she said ‘he just made my day’.

The pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone, but it’s hard to comprehend the difficulties the health care community faced during this time. Which is whyyy it’s flipping amazing to this positivity and special efforts to make isolation that little bit more manageable for this patient.

‘It’s not easy with all that isolation. He did actually make me smile’ – Rfj

Rodrigo the dancing nurse, take a bow!