Coronavirus

Dubai Pubs And Bars To Close As Part Of Strict New COVID Measures

Dubai is enforcing strict new protocols to battle the spread of COVID-19.

All entertainment activities had previously been banned and effective immediately, all licensed pubs and bars, that are not restaurants, must close immediately, according to The National.

The following measures begin from today until February 28

  • 50% reduction in the capacity of indoor seated venues including cinemas, entertainment/sports venues.
  • Malls to operate at 70% capacity
  • Hotels to operate at 70% capacity; new bookings should comply.
  • The capacity of swimming pools&private beaches in hotels to be limited to 70%.
  • Restaurants and cafes required to close by 1am
  • Tougher penalties for deliberately disregarding preventive measures
  • Public encouraged to report violations by individuals or entities through Dubai Police’s Call Centre 901 or  Police Eye service through Dubai Police App

The latest COVID updates in the UAE

  • new cases: 2730
  • new recoveries 4452
  • total deaths 859
  • total recoveries 281,410
  • total confirmed cases 306,339
  • total active cases 24,070
