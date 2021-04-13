All The Precautionary Guidelines You Need To Know Visit Dubai Mosques This Ramadan

The first day of Ramadan is today and thankfully, worshippers are more than welcome to pray in mosques, provided they follow the precautionary measures.

Dubai mosques were closed for the longest time due to the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened on July 1, 2020 . There are a set of guidelines that every worshipper must practice for everyone’s safety.

Precautionary guidelines for praying in mosques in Dubai during Ramadan, by Dr. Muhammed Eyada Al-Kobaisi, Grand Mufti at @IACADDUBAI pic.twitter.com/ltZK4i72GT

Dr. Muhammed Eyada Al-Kobaisi, the Grand Mufti at Dubai’s Islamic Affairs is letting you know what guidelines to follow at mosques

Off the bat, worshippers must wear their face masks at all times and bring their own prayer mats. Observing social distancing are highly crucial for the safety of everyone, that includes when the prayer commences. Stickers on the follow have been placed to allow worshippers the safety distance to pray.

Isha and Tarawih prayers will be held in mosques but are capped at 30 minutes.

Lectures and seminars in mosques will remain suspended, however virtual programs are available. While it is a normal practice, this year, food distribution within mosques are strictly prohibited. Women’s prayer areas will also remain closed.