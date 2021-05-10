Dubai BANS Gatherings Of More Than 5 People During The Eid Break

Dubai Eid Updates: Gatherings for Eid should NOT exceed more than 5 people during the 5-day long Eid break.

Those caught violating the rules will be heavily fined: hosts will be fined AED50,000 and attendees to be fined AED15,000 each.

This was announced as part of ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and up their security plan for the Eid Al Fitr holidays, which is all set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, May 11).

The Dubai Police department added that additional police patrols (as many as 3,000 officers per shift) have been deployed to monitor COVID-19 related violations in residential as well as commercial properties.

Furthermore, up to 700 volunteers have also been added arranged to help authorities catch COVID violoaters.