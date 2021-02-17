QUESTION: What If I Get COVID After I Take The First Dose Of The Vaccine Last night, the UAE held its weekly COVID briefing and the updates from the vaccination rollout are seriously impressive. 48.46% of the elderly population have been vaccinated. Tick! 40.48% of the total population in the country has been vaccinated. Tick! 5.19 million doses distributed so far. Along with that, the government outlined the difference in the vaccines available and answered a common question, what happens if you test positive for COVID AFTER you take the first dose of the vaccine?

Health sector: For people who have been infected after taking the first dose, and in case of asymptomatic or minor symptoms, we advise them to complete the second dose after full recovery.#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) February 16, 2021

Residents should commit to taking the second dose, but do consult the doctor if your symptoms are severe and result in hospitalisation ‘For people who have been infected after taking the first, and in case of asymptomatic or minor symptoms, we advise them to complete the second dose after full recovery. If symptoms are moderate or severe and require hospitalization, then we advise individuals to see their doctor and perform the necessary immunity test to determine whether a second dose is needed. We advise all individuals to commit to taking the second dose, to ensure the highest rate of prevention of the disease, and to continue preventive measures even after taking both doses. Most recorded infections are after the first are due to exposure to the virus from the community before the formation of sufficient immunity in the body to prevent the disease, which is expected to be reached at least two weeks after the second dose.. See all of the updates from government source NCEMA. Nearly HALF of the country’s senior citizens have been vaccinated