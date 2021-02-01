UAE Tops Charts With The HIGHEST Number Of Daily COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered

Knowing the UAE’s over achieving nature… we would be surprised if the UAE wasn’t smashing the vaccine record as well!

So far the Emirates has administered a total of 220,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday, Jan 31.

This was the highest ever number of jabs given in a single 24-hour period since the launch of the National Vaccination Programme.

As shared by the National Emergency Crisis & Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the country has ranked 2nd globally in the daily vaccine distribution rate per 100 people

This is the result of the UAE’s effective leadership that prioritises human health and also reflects the crucial efforts of the country’s healthcare sector.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), chimed in to commend the tremendous efforts made by all the parties behind the National Vaccination Programme.