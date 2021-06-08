NCEMA: 'Vaccinations Don't Prevent Infection But Reduce The Symptoms'

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held their weekly COVID media briefing today. Dr. Taher Al Ameri, the official spokesperson of NCEMA announced some fantastic news regarding the vaccine.

84.66% of the total eligible population of the UAE received the vaccine. The eligible age group starts at 16 years old. 95.27% of those aged 60 and above are also vaccinated. They represent the priority group who are more likely to develop complications due to the infection.

NCEMA are also reminding the public that “vaccinations does not prevent infection but reduces the symptoms and complications”