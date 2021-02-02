Philippines Finally Lifts Travel Ban On The UAE Along With 30 Other Countries 

BRILLIANT NEWS FOR ALL KABAYANS!

Filipino citizens and foreign nationals will be allowed to enter back into the Philippines, subject to conditions.

It was announced earlier today, on Feb 2, that the Philippine government lifted the travel ban on the UAE along with 30+ other countries.

However, COVID-19 regulations will still require passengers flying to the Philippines to undergo PCR testing on their 6th day of quarantine from the date of arrival

Foreign nationals will additionally need to provide proof of a pre-booked accommodation for at least 7 nights at an accredited quarantine hotel or facility.

Although Cebu Pacific will operate all commercial domestic and international passenger flights as scheduled, travellers are being advised to regularly check the website for COVID-related travel updates.