Prayers In UAE Mosques This Ramadan Will Be Limited To 30 Minutes Only

A huge part of Ramadan is practicing the religious rituals, including prayers. During the holy month, worshippers are encouraged to pray in mosques for Isha and Tarawih. Those two prayers are practiced in after iftar and Tarawih is normally lengthy.

All the prayers carried out in mosques will be held according to COVID precautionary measures.

Isha and Tarawih prayers will be limited to 30 minutes maximum in compliance with the COVID regulations