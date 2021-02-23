The Quarantine Period For Close Contact COVID-19 Cases Is Strictly 10 Days

The COVID-19 preventative regulations are constantly changing to help keep all residents safe. In the beginning of this year, the DHA stated that close contact cases must quarantine for 10 days as opposed to 14 .

The definition of close contact cases are one of these four:

The quarantine period for all cases is 10 days from the day of the first positive test. For moderate or mild symptoms, patients must also wait 24-48 hours without experiencing a fever and without the use of fever reducing medications and present two negative tests. Symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath must not be present. All these conditions must apply to severe cases also but quarantine from 10 to 20 days.

Health Sector: Health specialists have reviewed and updated the procedures for discharge/ deisolation of people with Covid-19, or their contacts, which includes enforcing home quarantine for 10 consecutive days for those who have been in contact, even with a negative PCR result.

Over 3.4 MILLION residents received the vaccination which is 44.89% of the target

The UAE was aiming to vaccinate half of the adult population by the end of March and so far, 44.89% of residents got the jab. A for residents over 60 years of age, 57.66% of them got vaccinated, according to Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of UAE Health Sector.

In terms of rate, over 5.6 million vaccinations have been distributed with a rate of 57.31 per 100 people.