Quarantine Period For Close Contact COVID-19 Cases Has Officially REDUCED In Dubai

If you are sitting at home self-isolating right now, then this latest COVID-19 update will come as a saviour for you.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has REDUCED the isolation period for certain COVID-19 patients and close contact cases to 10 days from the initial 14-day period.

The revised guidelines apply to any close contact case who has interacted with a confirmed COVID-19 individual, with the 10-day period beginning from the day they were first exposed to the positive case.

Basically, those who have come in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case but did NOT develop any symptoms should also abide by the new quarantine period of 10 days, starting from the day they were first exposed to the positive individual.

The DHA defines close contacts as any one of the following categories:

Those who have been within two metres of a COVID-19 patient for more than 15 minutes

Those who have had direct physical contact with a COVID-19 case

Those who have provided direct care for patients with COVID-19 and who haven’t used proper personal protective equipment (PPE)

Anyone living in the same household with an infected COVID-19 patient

Furthermore, the DHA has also reduced the isolation period for certain COVID-19 positive patients to 10 days from the initial 14-day period

The shorted quarantine period is applicable to asymptomatic individuals and patients who did not develop any symptoms since testing positive.

This also applies to patients with mild cases of COVID-19 who have complete recovered from their symptoms – without the use of fever-reducing drugs.

Although, for patients who have tested COVID-19 positive, they can only get off isolation once they have tested negative in a PCR test two consecutive times that are 24 hours (or more) apart.

The DHA clarified that shortening the quarantine period is based on the rigorous global research on COVID-19, stating that the majority of contact cases get infected within the first 10 days of the exposure.