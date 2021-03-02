Dubai Residents Over 40 Are Now Eligible To Take The Jab

Previously, elderly residents and those suffering from chronic diseases in Dubai had priority of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. With 61.41% of elderly residents taking the jab, this totaled the number of vaccinated residents to 46.61%. A must read if you’re going in for your appointment: The 3 documents you need to get the COVID vaccine in Dubai The Dubai vaccination campaign is now including Dubai-issued visa holders aged 40 and above

Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, the #Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announces that all valid Dubai resident visa holders aged 40 and above can now register to receive COVID-19 vaccination at DHA facilities.https://t.co/SQqDH92jJ0 pic.twitter.com/A3TcowAY7Y — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 2, 2021

While residents aged 40 are now included within the priority of the Dubai vaccination campaign, they must have Dubai-issued residency visas as opposed to any other Emirate That however, is not the case for residents over 60. Elderly residents with a valid residency can register for the vaccine regardless of which Emirate their residency visa is issued from. Priority is also for those who suffer from chronic diseases, UAE citizens, Dubai resident visa holder within People of Determination category and GCC country nationals who hold an Emirates ID.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) are offering Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccinations which have made alterations to their age groups as well According to the DHA, individuals aged 16 and above are eligible to take the Prizer-BioNTech vaccine, while Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be administered to individuals aged 18 and above. The targeted categories are ecnouraged to book their vaccination appointment through the DHA App or DHA Contact Centre by calling 800 342.

The targeted categories can book a vaccination appointment through the DHA App or DHA Contact Centre, which can be reached on 800 342. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 2, 2021

During today’s COVID media briefing, the DHA issued a statement regarding the risks of COVID-19 patients over 60 years old

Health Sector: International studies have shown that the risk of #Covid19 complications, hospitalization and death doubles for people over 60 years of age and those with chronic diseases.#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 2, 2021

