Sports Courts At Dubai's Public Parks Have Officially Reopened To Visitors

If your resolution was to get fit, get into sports and revisit your basketball days… then Dubai has some good news for you!

Following Dubai Municipality’s announcement on Saturday morning, sports courts in Dubai’s public parks have officially started operating from January 2, following all necessary precautionary measures.

Apart from this, it was further announced that fitness centres and sports venues (along with commercial centres, residential buildings, stores and outlets) will NO longer be required to conduct thermal scanning or temperature checks starting January 1, 2021.

The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) assured all that COVID safety measures will cover sporting events, all sports clubs, academies, training and fitness centres, and other such facilities in the city

