The Government Called For An Additional COVID Press Briefing: Here Are The Updates

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority did a special media briefing on all updates regarding COVID-19 on Sunday, October 4. This comes after UAE reports the highest number of COVID cases since the outbreak started on Saturday, October 3 reporting 1,231 cases.

COVID cases numbers in UAE on Saturday, October 3

NCEMA did a media briefing with new updates on the situation

In the media briefing, important points were discussed to assure the public how authorities are handling the COVID situation, and making sure that all rules are being followed to ensure the safety of the society. While doing their best with increasing number of COVID tests conducted daily by health authorities.

Inspection teams has been formed to ensure the application of precautionary measures

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has developed a distinctive monitoring and inspection methodology to ensure the application of all precautionary measures by forming 7 inspection teams, one in each emirate.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 4, 2020

More than 46 protocols have been issued to ensure the health and safety of the community.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 4, 2020

Those who don’t commit will be fined

Relevant authorities at the local level have intensified their control and inspection campaigns and issued violations against all individuals and institutions that have not complied with preventive measures.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 4, 2020

NCEMA assures the public that violations number doesn’t affect the number of cases

We would like to assure the public that the increase in the number of violations does not mean an increase in the number of cases, but is the result of the intensive efforts of the relevant local authorities to ensure the application of national laws and protocols. #CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 4, 2020

Beware of rumors!

With crises rumors arise, and some few seek to achieve their goals that are misaligned with the unified national direction and compromise the security and stability of it’s society, and here the law must be applied firmly towards these people.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 4, 2020

The NCEMA also talked about preparations done regarding the seasonal flu and they mentioned the importance of carrying out vaccination campaigns against it, so it won’t be clashing with the COVID infection.

Commit to win

We launched the #CommitToWin campaign with a national media strategy to address each individual and institution and call for their commitment in order to achieve success and ensure a safe return of activities and sectors.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 4, 2020

The number of cases decreased yesterday reporting 1,041 cases, from 108,906 tests conducted by The Ministry of Health. Hopefully, with all the efforts put by the authorities and the people’s commitment the numbers would continue to be decreasing and we’ll be able to overcome this virus.