د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

The Government Called For An Additional COVID Press Briefing: Here Are The Updates

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority did a special media briefing on all updates regarding COVID-19 on Sunday, October 4. This comes after UAE reports the highest number of COVID cases since the outbreak started on Saturday, October 3 reporting 1,231 cases.

COVID cases numbers in UAE on Saturday, October 3

NCEMA did a media briefing with new updates on the situation

In the media briefing, important points were discussed to assure the public how authorities are handling the COVID situation, and making sure that all rules are being followed to ensure the safety of the society.

While doing their best with increasing number of COVID tests conducted daily by health authorities.

Inspection teams has been formed to ensure the application of precautionary measures

Those who don’t commit will be fined

NCEMA assures the public that violations number doesn’t affect the number of cases

Beware of rumors!

The NCEMA also talked about preparations done regarding the seasonal flu and they mentioned the importance of carrying out vaccination campaigns against it, so it won’t be clashing with the COVID infection.

Commit to win

The number of cases decreased yesterday reporting 1,041 cases, from  108,906 tests conducted by The Ministry of Health. Hopefully, with all the efforts put by the authorities and the people’s commitment the numbers would continue to be decreasing and we’ll be able to overcome this virus.

Listen to The Lovin Daily: UAE Citizens Don’t Need COVID Tests Before They Travel

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?