Green Posters Will Be Stuck Outside Homes In Abu Dhabi To Track COVID-19

Posters will be stuck outside the homes of people who are self-quarantining in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre are putting awareness notices at entrances of homes where people are self-quarantining, as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and increase community awareness on physical distancing measures.

A green poster to let people know someone in the home is under quarantine will be added by authorities. This is all part of new safety measures, which includes stricter rules for international travellers wishing to visit the capital which were also announced at the weekend.