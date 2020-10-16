UAE Official HH Sheikh Abdullah Receives The COVID-19 Vaccine

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, took to his official Twitter handle to share this picture of himself receiving the COVID-19 trial vaccine.

Apart from HH Sheikh Abdullah, a number of other top officials in the country have also received the coronavirus vaccination, to help them build antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This follows the success of Phase I and Phase II vaccine trials conducted by Sinopharm in China, the country from where the virus originated.