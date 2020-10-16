د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

UAE Official HH Sheikh Abdullah Receives The COVID-19 Vaccine

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, took to his official Twitter handle to share this picture of himself receiving the COVID-19 trial vaccine.

Apart from HH Sheikh Abdullah, a number of other top officials in the country have also received the coronavirus vaccination, to help them build antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This follows the success of Phase I and Phase II vaccine trials conducted by Sinopharm in China, the country from where the virus originated.

Corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life

Read the caption on HH Sheikh Abdullah’s tweet.

The UAE previously announced that the government will be administrating COVID-19 vaccines for emergency cases and frontline workers who regularly come into contact with COVID-infected patients

HH Sheikh Abdullah was just recently in Berlin to sign the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement

Where the UAE official made his statements jointly with Heiko Maas, Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, and Gabi Ashkenazi, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

ALSO READ: There Was A Historic Moment In Berlin When The UAE Had Its First Meeting With Israel

Also, some passionate healthcare volunteers are also sharing advice that might come in handy for people who are looking for more info

ALSO READ: UAE Volunteers Are Stepping Up And Sharing Their Journey From The COVID Vaccine Trials

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?