There Was A Historic Moment In Berlin When The UAE Had Its First Meeting With Israel

Peace and harmony are more needed than ever in 2020 and the UAE has been making conscious efforts towards the same.

UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan was in Berlin on Tuesday and stated that the Middle East entered a new era towards security and prosperity after the signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

The agreement was signed back in September to mark peace and bilateral relations between UAE and Israel.

Sheikh Abdullah made his statements jointly with Heiko Maas, Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, and Gabi Ashkenazi, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel

Sheikh Abdullah started his address by mentioning the peace made in Berlin three decades ago

First of all, I would like to thank my friend Heiko Maas for our fruitful and constructive discussions today, and for hosting my first meeting with my new friend Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Three decades ago, history was made, as the people of Germany united the city of Berlin. And here we are today; making history, once again in Berlin,

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah also visited the Holocaust Memorial in the city

 

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, visited the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of #Europe, known as the “Holocaust Memorial,” and its museum in #Berlin, accompanied by Gabi Ashkenazi, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs. . During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah viewed the memorial, which was established in 2005 close to the Brandenburg Gate to commemorate the memory of around six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis. He then walked around the memorial, which consists of 2,710 concrete slabs on a space of 19,000-square metres in the form of a maze, where visitors can walk between the slabs. He also went to the visitors centre below the memorial, which documents the crimes of the Nazi regime. Sheikh Abdullah praised the construction of the memorial in Germany, stressing that this historical monument is of great significance and confirms the importance of strengthening the values of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance around the world without discrimination. He also pointed out that the #UAE, since its establishment, has been keen to adopt and strengthen the values of tolerance, coexistence, compassion and acceptance, due to its belief that these values are the cornerstone of achieving prosperity, growth and sustainable development among communities. He then paid a tribute to the souls of the victims commemorated by the memorial while expressing his sympathy to them and their families. Whatever led to the murder of millions of innocent victims will not happen again, Sheikh Abdullah added while affirming that the UAE’s message to the world is one of peace, tolerance and hope. #WamNews

