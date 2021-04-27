The First UAE Movement Restrictions On Unvaccinated Individuals Have Been Announced

After the announcements, no movement restrictions had been imposed… until tonight

Last week the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that unvaccinated may face movement restrictions in the UAE . Basically, they may not be allowed to enter some places or gain access to certain services.

It’s the first official event that only vaccine recipients & its clinical trials participants are allowed to attend. #TogetherWeRecover

Nonetheless, those attending must present a negative result taken 48 hours prior to the match and have the letter E in their vaccination app. The UAE Presidents Cup 2021 will be held on May 16.

Accordingly, the experience will be evaluated, and the return of fans to the stands will be reconsidered during the next phase of the World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. #TogetherWeRecover

The UAE takes the number 8 spot in the Bloomberg COVID-19 Resilience Ranking

The UAE is also the first country in the Arab world. In a worldwide aspect, it’s among top 10 countries ahead of China, Finland, Denmark, Canada & Switzerland.

In today’s COVID media briefing, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson of NCEMA stated that:

The UAE managed to reach this advanced position regionally and globally, thanks to the preventive measures it took since the beginning of the crisis, as it dealt with the pandemic effectively, while not disrupting business and societal affairs.

Recently, the UAE successfully administered more than 10 million vaccine doses.

The vaccines are available all across the country for free. Part of the UAE’s ongoing success in handling the pandemic is also the variety of vaccines offered. Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik, and the Oxford-AstraZenca vaccines are all available in the UAE.