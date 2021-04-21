UAE Could Impose Movement Restrictions On Unvaccinated People

UAE authorities warn residents that movement restrictions could be imposed on unvaccinated individuals.

At last night’s COVID press briefing, the NCEMA said the focus on the coming period will be in vaccinating everyone. ‘Delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine will pose a threat to the safety of society and put all groups, especially those most vulnerable to infection, as it poses a major challenge to the national efforts to recover.’ And so, the government calls on the public, both citizens and residents above the age of 16 who did not get vaccinated, to visit the nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine.

Strict movement restrictions measures are being considered

The government is looking towards implementing preventive measures such as restricting entry to some places and having access to some services, to ensure the health and safety of everyone