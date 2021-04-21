Coronavirus
UAE Could Impose Movement Restrictions On Unvaccinated People
UAE authorities warn residents that movement restrictions could be imposed on unvaccinated individuals.
At last night’s COVID press briefing, the NCEMA said the focus on the coming period will be in vaccinating everyone. ‘Delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine will pose a threat to the safety of society and put all groups, especially those most vulnerable to infection, as it poses a major challenge to the national efforts to recover.’ And so, the government calls on the public, both citizens and residents above the age of 16 who did not get vaccinated, to visit the nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine.
Strict movement restrictions measures are being considered
The government is looking towards implementing preventive measures such as restricting entry to some places and having access to some services, to ensure the health and safety of everyone
Get informed for which vaccination to take
We are all responsible towards society and have a role in preserving its health and safety, the vaccine is our best means to recover and return to a normal life.
The vaccine is available in all regions of the country to both Emirati citizens and expats and authorities urge all vaccinations to book their vaccinations ASAP.
Your hesitation today is an obstacle to our goals, it puts your family, loved ones & community at risk.
Updates from the #UAE Government media briefing today. #TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/8UDWdCsE3s
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 20, 2021
The breakdown of vaccinations so far
The national vaccination campaign successfully provided the first dose of the vaccine to 5,081,853 people and the second dose to 3,836.521 people, making for a total of 65.54% of the eligible groups. While 74.63% of individuals above the age of 60 were vaccinated.
Most symptoms experienced by vaccinated infected individuals were very mild with only a small percentage admitted to the hospital, the health sector will present the results of the study once completed.
Read the Abu Dhabi study of the vaccination efficacy here
This is the vaccine update for women who are breastfeeding
#COVID19 vaccine update:
Women who are breastfeeding or planning to conceive and recently recovered COVID-19 patients#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/XqO1OPEMCO
— هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) April 17, 2021