The UAE Ranks The 3rd Lowest In Terms Of 'Resurgent COVID-19 Infections' In The Middle East

The fear of the second and third wave of COVID-19 is thick and heavy in the air, especially with winter on the horizon, and with that many countries are already experiencing a steady spike in cases because of multiple factors; Opening of borders

People flouting COVID-regulations

Insufficient measures taken by governments before lifting the lockdown

And etc. However, when compared to 16 other countries in the Middle East, UAE ranked the 3rd lowest in terms of resurgent COVID-19 infections – for which all the credit goes to the country’s proactive government and law-abiding residents

Our World In Data: Government Response Stringency Index

However, there HAS been a resurgence of cases in the ME over the recent few months & “some nations are in the process of reimposing partial or shorter nationwide lockdowns” to prevent an influx of infections from hitting the country

Furthermore, stats also indicate that retail & recreation in the UAE is far from returning to pre-COVID levels, with Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the lead for ‘retail mobility recovery’ in comparison to Dubai. It’s worth noting that Dubai has the highest population in the Emirates, thus COVID-recovery rate in the city would naturally take more time.