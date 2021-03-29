It's Official! The UAE Will Start﻿ Making Vaccines

Today we celebrate the significant milestones achieved by our strategic partnership across all levels. We are continuing the efforts that we initiated at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. A partnership that sets an example to be emulated for collaboration between friendly nations in times of crises.

The joint project is an added value to the international efforts being made in the face of the COVID-19 crisis which has been taking a toll on everyday lives across the world.

The UAE, under the directives of our wise leadership, believes in the importance of collective action and concerted efforts in fighting such crises. We believe we should work collectively and forge ahead with our efforts to stem the fallout of the crisis and to work for ensuring the safety and stability of all peoples on earth.”