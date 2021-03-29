Coronavirus
It's Official! The UAE Will Start Making Vaccines
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, have launched “Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing in the UAE” – a joint project by the UAE’s Group 42 and China’s CNBG (Sinopharm), to initiate the FIRST COVID-19 vaccine production line in the UAE.
The new project was launched in Abu Dhabi and began with a short video on the UAE-China cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis.
The new technologies will allow the two sides to rapidly respond to the growing local and international demand for the vaccines
The benefits of this project will not only be felt in the UAE but around the world
Today we celebrate the significant milestones achieved by our strategic partnership across all levels. We are continuing the efforts that we initiated at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. A partnership that sets an example to be emulated for collaboration between friendly nations in times of crises.
The joint project is an added value to the international efforts being made in the face of the COVID-19 crisis which has been taking a toll on everyday lives across the world.
The UAE, under the directives of our wise leadership, believes in the importance of collective action and concerted efforts in fighting such crises. We believe we should work collectively and forge ahead with our efforts to stem the fallout of the crisis and to work for ensuring the safety and stability of all peoples on earth.”
