7 Seriously Strong Reasons To Dust Off Your Runners For Dubai Fitness Challenge

Let's get all the cliches out of the way, okay? If it was easy, everyone would do it. You can do anything you set your mind to. You've got this. Now that we've covered the basics, let's actually help motivate you this DFC. Here is how you can actually stay motivated through your Dubai Fitness Challenge journey Okay, one more: You may not be there, but you're closer than you were yesterday.

7. Actually plan your workouts You’re less likely to give up on the challenge if you simply plan out each day. Day one: hit the gym. Day two: join a workout class. Day three: Check out the free workouts to plan the rest of the month!

6. It’s a long 30 days, pick a mate and get them involved! Motivate one another. Pick a mate that’ll give you a pep talk when you feel like taking a “rest day” because they know what that really means.

5. Choose an inspiring location The city is your gym. No but really it is. Dubai Run and the City is a Gym are here to get you to your 30 across the entire city. Find the location closest to you or opt for one that might inspire you to try new workouts.

4. Mention on the gram you’re going to do it Accountability peeps! This is what will truly get you to the finish line. Allow your followers and friends to remind you of your goal. Post about it each day and the motivational DMs will just flood in.

3. Take part in an ACTUAL challenge Track your own progress. When one sees the pump after a hard day the gym, that is what keeps them going. Download apps like STEPPI and Fitze to track your steps. Bonus: you earn rewards with these steps, if that’s not motivational enough.

2. Get your greens in Make the workouts part of your lifestyle and eat healthy. Food delivery apps like Talabat are offering discounts to healthy restaurants.

1. Check out inspiring Dubai peeps on their journeys Press follow on inspiring peeps who are taking part in this years Dubai Fitness Challenge. Team Angel Wolf on Instagram are our motivation!

