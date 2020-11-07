A Dubai-Based Doctor Is Keeping Up With Her 30x30 Even After Tiring Shifts

‘Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 – From October 30 to November 28.‘

It’s that time of the year again when the whole city is a gym and nearly every resident/citizen is pushing and finding new ways to get fit and complete their 30×30 thanks to the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Surrounded by fitness vibes, a doctor in Dubai is redefining dedication while showing us what ‘no excuses’ really means.

Dr. Fatemeh Aghanasiri (@fatimaaghnasiri) is a primary care physician who has been completing her pushups before and after her tiring shifts ever since the DXB Fitness Challenge began.

Dr. Fatemah makes it a point to finish them even at work if she has to