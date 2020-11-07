Dubai Fitness Challenge
A Dubai-Based Doctor Is Keeping Up With Her 30x30 Even After Tiring Shifts
It’s that time of the year again when the whole city is a gym and nearly every resident/citizen is pushing and finding new ways to get fit and complete their 30×30 thanks to the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Surrounded by fitness vibes, a doctor in Dubai is redefining dedication while showing us what ‘no excuses’ really means.
Dr. Fatemeh Aghanasiri (@fatimaaghnasiri) is a primary care physician who has been completing her pushups before and after her tiring shifts ever since the DXB Fitness Challenge began.
Dr. Fatemah makes it a point to finish them even at work if she has to
She kept her mask on and went on to complete her pushups daily while facing a mild upper respiratory infection
This isn’t her first shot at keeping fit. Prior to the challenge, Dr. Fatemah had been focused on staying healthy.
And the best part? This doctor has been trying to pass on the message too
From walking to cycling to swimming, residents have been trying their best to participate and ace the DXB Fitness Challenge with full power.