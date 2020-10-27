Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020
3 Days To Go: Here's The BIG Guide Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020
It’s back. The motivation you need to get up, get out, and get fit!
For 30 days, Dubai challenges YOU to workout for 30 minutes each day.
Back for its fourth year, last year there were over 1 MILLION participants, and this year we wanna SMASH that!
Not *just* a challenge, Dubai will go further with the motivation, and like previous successful years there will fitness villages set up throughout the city, heaps of FREE workouts and basically everything you need to find your 30!
With a strong focus on safety and hygiene for all activities, this year the events will be a mix of virtual and physical activities, with a focus on small fitness hubs throughout the city to make sure you can hit your 30 each and every day.
The city is your gym! Register NOW for Dubai Fitness Challenge
Mark these down: Here’s what’s different for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020
Here’s the rundown for everything happening during the challenge. Make sure to check out the website which gives you heaps of ideas to help you find your 30. The big aim this year is to make sure you can easily find your 30 minutes in the safest way possible.
- 3 dedicated fitness villages (Kite Beach, Al Khanaweej Fitness Village, Dubai Festival City Mall and Fitness Village)
- 10 fitness hubs
- 10 sports events happening across the city
- The Dubai Run
- The city is a gym – unique locations set up throughout the city
- 7 Fitness App partnerships
- Over 4,000 sessions and classes citywide
- Dubai Running Tours
- 200+ Citywide deals and offers
- 500+ fitness and wellness content available online
- 17 new workout videos for kids
Dubai Fitness Challenge kicks off this FRIDAY – make your long weekend plans for kicking off you 30/30 now!
Kick start your challenge at Kite Beach, the brand new fitness village is ready and waiting with HEAPS of activities in store.
Get full event deets for the free event here.
- Fitness Theatre
- Burn Camp
- Beach Football Arena
- Teen Fit
- Kids Camp
- Rebounder
- Combat Club
- Aqua Park
- Watershed
- Astral Zone
- Ladies Pavilion
- Freeplay Zone
- Beach Volleyball
- Game of Throws
- Spin Station
Register NOW for Dubai Fitness Challenge
Find your 30 and sign up now!
Main image via @dubaifitnesschallenge