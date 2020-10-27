3 Days To Go: Here's The BIG Guide Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020

It’s back. The motivation you need to get up, get out, and get fit!

For 30 days, Dubai challenges YOU to workout for 30 minutes each day.

Back for its fourth year, last year there were over 1 MILLION participants, and this year we wanna SMASH that!

Not *just* a challenge, Dubai will go further with the motivation, and like previous successful years there will fitness villages set up throughout the city, heaps of FREE workouts and basically everything you need to find your 30!

With a strong focus on safety and hygiene for all activities, this year the events will be a mix of virtual and physical activities, with a focus on small fitness hubs throughout the city to make sure you can hit your 30 each and every day.

The city is your gym! Register NOW for Dubai Fitness Challenge