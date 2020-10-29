Dubai Fitness Challenge Now Offers FREE Workout Vids To Help You Find Your 30 This DFC

Getting your body active for just 30mins a day can do wonders for your immunity, your mental and physical health, also increases longevity and who doesn’t want that?!

Dubai’s 30×30 Fitness Challenge is BACK for its fourth year and this time around you can smell the motivation in the year because the pressure is off to go out and about with all the new virtual classes introduced to keep your remotely active for 30 minutes each day for 30 days straight.

So whether you prefer a sweet home work out sesh or wanna get up and get out this DFC 30×30, here’s how you can find your 30 for the Dubai Fitness Challenge!!

For the first time EVER, the DFC website is hosting a series of FREE 30-min workout videos, articles and recipes to keep you fine and fit anytime, anywhere. NOICEEEEE.

