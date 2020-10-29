Dubai
Dubai Fitness Challenge Now Offers FREE Workout Vids To Help You Find Your 30 This DFC
Getting your body active for just 30mins a day can do wonders for your immunity, your mental and physical health, also increases longevity and who doesn’t want that?!
Dubai’s 30×30 Fitness Challenge is BACK for its fourth year and this time around you can smell the motivation in the year because the pressure is off to go out and about with all the new virtual classes introduced to keep your remotely active for 30 minutes each day for 30 days straight.
So whether you prefer a sweet home work out sesh or wanna get up and get out this DFC 30×30, here’s how you can find your 30 for the Dubai Fitness Challenge!!
For the first time EVER, the DFC website is hosting a series of FREE 30-min workout videos, articles and recipes to keep you fine and fit anytime, anywhere. NOICEEEEE.
Squeeze in a packed leg workout with dumbbells from the comfort of your own!
To chegg’it out, click here.
Take your fitness to the next level and cycle it out at one of Dubai’s safe-cycling tracks!
Most of the places listed below give out cycles for rent, sooooo just show up and cycle. And remember helmets are compulsory.
A few cycling tracks in Dubai:
- Nad Al Sheba cycle path
- Al Qudra cycle track
- DXBIKE
- Dubai Autodrome
- Cycleways in the city
- Getting yourself a bicycle
For more info click here.
A home 30-min kettlebell workout, cuz that baby does wonders to your core!
Check out the 30-min kettlebell workout on the DFC website, that can help you with:
- Total Body Conditioning
- Improving Core Strength & Stability
- Enhancing Body Awareness & Coordination
- Improving Balance
- Burning Fat
Up your heart rate and stamina at home with this 30-min home Tabata Cardio Workout!
To chegg’it out, click here.
Strengthen and condition your body with minimal movements with this home Total Body Strength 30-Min Routine Workout
Catch the full routine workout video on the DFC site.
