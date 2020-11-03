د . إAEDSRر . س

A Dubai Resident Is Running An Ultra-Marathon A DAY For 30 Days

Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 – From October 30 to November 28.

For Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai wants to become the world’s fittest city. Everyone is asked to get involved, to do 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days but one resident is going above and beyond.

Shout out to Ghani Souleymane!

Souleymane is an endurance athlete attempting to pull off 45km a day for 30 days. Phew! No easy feat, 45km is classed as an ultra-marathon which is defined as any distance longer than a 42.2km marathon.

Day 1: He finished at Kite Beach in four hours and twenty minutes

 

Every run is documented and you can follow his journey here @Ghani Souleymane

 

Day 3: Acknowledging he was feeling tired, Ghani says this challenge is not about speed

Feeling a little bit tired because of late start and overnight duty but alhamdoulah we got through it. This is not about speed it’s about getting through each run as comfortably as I can

 

 

And whadiya know… on Day 4 of his ultra-marathon journey, he reports ‘feeling awesome’!

Watch it here

