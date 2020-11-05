د . إAEDSRر . س

Smash These Next 7 Days Of Challenges Virtually To WIN Big Prizes!

In case you’ve been living under a rock… we are ONE WEEK into Dubai Fitness Challenge!

This year, the challenge is a hybrid of virtual and physical, and while we may not be taking part in big fitness classes with hundreds of people, local apps like STEPPI, and the fun daily challenges have very suddenly become a big part of the community.

Offices and groups across the city have downloaded and logged in. (Do it now!) The aim is to get your 30 mins done daily, and STEPPI gives super fun challenges to motivate you to get yours done. Not only are the challenges fun, but you can also redeem rewards and even WIN some daily prizes, it’s a WIN-WIN!

7 days down – 23 to go! Here are the challenges coming up for the week ahead

Ease your way into the new week with a 5km run with lululemon

Finish Week 2 with a BANG with 10km at Ski Dubai – erm awesome!

Active users can then redeem your steps BACK on cool discounts across the city – how good is that?!

It’s been a week of challenges and a shout out to the sponsors who made it happen: Garmin, Masafi, STEPPI Meal Plans, Fade Fit, Gymnation, Les Mills and, yours truly, Lovin Dubai!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by STEPPI (@steppi.me) on

Download STEPPI ASAP to get moving!

