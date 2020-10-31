The 3 Key Villages For Dubai Fitness Challenge: Here's Everything You Need To Know

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge , the city has been stocked with a variety of options for working out – no matter what your preference is.

All of Dubai is getting its fitness game back on and ready to shake off its quarantine-weight gain. The credit for that goes to the Dubai Fitness Challenge which has started in full swing.

The Kite Beach Fitness Village

The Fitness Village at Kite Beach has got a full 15 fitness zones with everything from a Women’s Pavilion that takes care of women’s only workouts to a Fitbit Rebounder.

The Women’s Pavilion will have an instructor on board throughout the day. But, if you want to like to take things in your hands, you can head to the enclosed area with LED screens that allow for self-training or even a guided sesh.

The place also has a ‘kids and teen camp’ so everyone can get a headstart on the challenge. There are a bunch of free activities for the little ones to enjoy across the beach like some fun games at the Aqua Park and monkey bars at the Skill & Play area. The teens can also try their hand at dance classes and functional training while you are busy with your HIIT workouts.

Timings:

Sunday-Thursday: 2pm-11pm

Friday-Saturday: 7am-11pm

Al Khawaneej Fitness Village

This one’s for the whole fam to enjoy five big fitness zones. Out of these, an entire ‘Family Fitness Zone’ is dedicated to group classes, open workouts and a lot more – regardless of what fitness/experience level you’ve got.

This village also flaunts the amaze and adorable Kids Skill & Play Area with features like low climbing walls and parkour obstacles. And don’t worry, the staff will be out there to watch out and make sure the kiddos are safe through it all.

You can also make way for a couple of upgrades that have happened with the Fitness Stage and the Ladies Pavilion.

The best part of the Al Khawaneej Fitness Village has got to be the standing cycles that can be picked up for half-hour slots on a first-come, first-served basis (probs the EASIEST way to get through your 30 minutes).

Timings:

Saturday-Wednesday: 4pm-11pm

Thursday-Friday: 4pm-Midnight

Dubai Festival City Mall Fitness Village

Adventurous souls, HI! This one’s for you.

Dubai Festival City Mall’s Fitness Village not only boasts a 200-metre zip line, but it also has a climbing wall with FIVE routes. In case, you’re not convinced and you really want to take it up a notch, try the Quick Jump. This will make you take your leap of faith from a whopping 12-metre platform.

You can also come in for a quick game of footy or basketball and workout with some special routines at the Workout Stage.

One of the coolest installations at this spot would be The IMAGINE Fitness Workout by Fitness First which will get the whole fam moving.

Timings:

Sunday-Wednesday: 2pm-10pm

Thursday: 2pm-Midnight

Friday-Saturday: 10am-Midnight

You’ll be safe and sound

Safety protocols and preventive measures are being taken care of everywhere, so don’t worry about those. If anything, these workouts will help you boost your immunity.

So, head to any of these villages ASAP!