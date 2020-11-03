The City Is Your Gym - Get FREE Workouts Across Dubai

Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 – From October 30 to November 28 The City is a Gym – YOUR gym. All across Dubai, free workout stations have been set up to get your 30×30 challenge going. Workouts from dance to HIIT are prepped by top local trainers. Check out the site to find more of these fantastic workout stations and fitness videos. Here are 8 FREE workouts you can follow

8. Legs and Lungs, Arabian Ranches Get hoping and jumping for leaner legs as this workout will sure have you breaking a sweat. TKMMA martial arts and strength coach, Jonny Young will guide you through the legs and lungs workout on his video. If this workout sounds like your thing, make your way to Arabian Ranches and follow the guidelines. Look forward to: skater hops x 60 sec

push ups x 30 sec

jump jacks x 60 sec

single leg RDL x 6 each leg

4 sets each Click here to download

7. Running at Dubai Water Canal Fitness trainer, Abeer Al Khaja, will have you running for it! Putting focus on the legs and abdominal muscles, Abeer will help you develop your endurance and core in her workout video. Take some laps around the scenic Dubai Water Canal. running x 3 min and squats x 15 (5 sets)

mountain climbers x 30 sec (3 sets) Click here to download

6. Full-body HIIT, Uptown Midrif Park The ultimate full-body high intensity workout is at Uptown Mirdif Park! Curated by freelance fitness trainer, Abdulrahim Madani, you’ll be engaging every muscle from your shoulders down to your calves. Download the workout package to follow along. Repeat 4 times: jump squats x 30 sec

push ups + shoulder taps x 30 sec

burpees jacks x 30 sec

bent knee hip twist x 30 sec

bicycle crunch x 30 sec

jumping leg raise x 30sec Click here to download

5. Calisthenics in La Mer No need for equipment, calisthenics coach Justin Garcia has this one in the bag – 4 unique exercises to work on your mobility! Up for the challenge? Follow along to coach Justin’s video and train at La Mer. Just one set of: burpees x 20

bench pike walks x 5-10

bear crawl x 30-45 sec

v- ups x 20 Click here to download

4. Abs and Upper Body, Al Khawaneej Strengthen your core and get your body into shape with this abs and upper body workout. Freelance calisthenics coach, Ismaeel Al Hammadi, will have you working out with your own bodyweight. Just download the fitness package to follow along at Al Khawaneej. Get those gains: incline push up x 8-12

Australian pull up x 5-10

knee rises x 10-20

jumping box x 10-15

plank x 30 sec-1 min

4 sets each Click here to download

3. Strength and Stretch at Dubai Marina Yoga instructor Katie Rees will help you strengthen and stretch those muscles. 4 simple movements. 3 repetitions. If you think you’re up for the stretch, train at the Dubai Marina, as you follow along yogi Katie’s workout video and program. Breathe in, breathe out: high lunge pulses x 1 min

boat pose x 1 min

leg out in front to warrior x 1 min

downward dog to plank x 1 min

repeat 3 times Click here to download

2. Dance in Jumeirah Remember that game ‘The floor is lava?’ Well this next workout is all about getting you off your feet. Heart pumping and body burning with dance instructor Gbemi Giwa! Download her program and exercise to the beat of the music and feel the burn at Jumeirah Beach. Yep! 5 whole sets of: high knees x 30 sec

push ups x 30 sec

lunges x 30 sec

jump squat to double squat x 30 sec

mountain climbers x 30 sec Click here to download

1. Circuit Training, Nad Al Sheba Park Pace yourself with this one. CrossFit athlete Mahmood Shalan will have you training smarter, not harder! This full-body circuit training is perfect for targeting the whole body with 3 simple exercises. Ready for it? Drive to Nad Al Sheba Park and train along to CrossFit athlete Mahmood’s fitness vid! Repeat 5 times: ab crunches x 40 sec on/20 sec off

frog jumps x 40 sec on/20 sec off

squats x 40 sec on/20 sec off Click here to download

Click here to join the workouts!