Unbox The Mystery This DSF At Mall Of The Emirates, City Centre Mirdif And City Centre Deira!

Guess what’s inside the mystery box to win big!

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? an iPhone? or a teeny-tiny Lambo?!

Or maybe it’s a mega gift card, a glorious gold ring, or some high-end sneakers?!

Let your imagination run WILD ‘cus you know whatever’s inside is going to be Special with a capital S!

The DSF Black Box Guess & Win promo has dropped and it’s got everyone guessing

A mystery Black Box has arrived at Mall of the Emirates and will then head to City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira throughout January. For a chance to win what’s inside the box spend just AED200 at any of these lifestyle destinations on the dates mentioned below, and get the chance to GUESS. The first Black Box will be located at the Central Galleria in Mall of the Emirates. There’ll be one lucky winner per mall – GO!

How does it work:

To enter, spend AED200 (excluding Carrefour), at any of the malls and you’ll get the chance to guess what’s inside the Black Box.

This promotion is running across Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira, excluding Carrefour.

3 lucky winners will win the grand prize – 1 lucky winner per mall!

Hint: this is gonna be a HUUUUGE deal (think $$$), so put on your thinking caps and head on shopping!

The important bits:

*This promotion is only valid at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira

Mall Of The Emirates: 5 – 13 January 2023 – Prize revealed on January 14!

City Centre Mirdif: 16 – 22 January 2023 – Prize revealed on January 23!

City Centre Deira: 25 – 31 January 2023 – Prize revealed on February 1st!

For more info, please check mydsf.ae