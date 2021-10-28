Confirmed! Dubai Fitness Challenge Kicks Off CITYWIDE This Weekend

Dubai Fitness Challenge is back!

5 years in, this much loved citywide event promises to be bigger, more diverse and more inclusive than ever before.

Dubai Fitness Challenge is part of the city’s aim to become the world’s fittest city by 2025, the fitness villages are setting up as we speak for the big launch this weekend, and you can expect your favourites Dubai Ride (November 5), and Dubai Run (November 26), back along with a focus on brand new ways to stay fit (Padel tennis anyone?)…. all to encourage you to get your 30 in!

DFC encourages EVERYONE in the city to take part in 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days. Learn everything you need to know about Dubai Fitness Challenge right here

Mark your map! This year there will be fitness villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park (along with 15 community fitness hubs)

DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach features 16 sports and fitness zones, along with the main stage sporting heaps of classes and sessions and a FunSpot Kids Zone.

DFC Expo 2020 Dubai Fitness Village, for the first time this place is HUGE! It’s 5,400sqm of sports, fitness and wellbeing and you’ll find it near the Mobility Gate. Stay tuned! The Harlem Globetrotters will launch a 3-on-3 basketball tournament every weekend of DFC.

Mai dubai Fitness Village at Mushrif Park is ready and waiting to welcome families! With heaps of spaces for all ages to take part, the main stage will feature a stellar line-up of fitness classes while the pool will play host to Aqua Zumba, HIIT and Aerobics and more.

Dubai Ride is happening on November 5

Dubai Ride is open to all levels. It’s a 14km general route for cyclists aged 10+ on Sheikh Zayed Road and a 4km scenic family route for the kiddies around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa. Not to be missed!

Dubai Run is taking over SZR on November 26

Mark your way to the Museum of Future for the startline, runners can choose 5km or 10km for an incredible morning run. Register now, this will be a goodie.

Find 14 fitness hubs in your local community

This year will see 14 fitness hubs popping up in communities across the city during the

challenge including Zabeel Ladies Clubs, Hatta, Uform Fitness Hub at D3, One Central,

Dubai Media City, DIFC, Dubai Police Officers Club, DMCC, Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC),

Dubai Studio City, La Mer, Champs Sports & Fitness Club, Dubai Digital Park and Dubai

Sports City.

The inaugural DUBAI PADEL CUP 2021 takes place at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

This year it’s allllll about padel. There will be city-wide activations where you can join clinics, learn to play, and a 3-day exhibition event at Jumeirah Emirates Towers featuring top-ranked pros.

All that and then some, this year you can join Dubai Fitness Challenges in all sorts of ways, even virtually!

