Dubai Fitness Challenges: A Runner Is Doing 30 Half-Marathons For A Brilliant Cause

In many cities, there’s a popular marathon and to compete you need to raise a certain amount for charity.

In Dubai, along with numerous annual races we have the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Five years in, it’s part of the city’s aim to become one of the world’s fittest cities. Free to participate, it’s open to everyone, attracts millions of participants each year and inspires creativity among residents. People of all ages and fitness levels take on incredible challenges, and in many cases and of their own accord, they do it for a good cause.

Less than a week in, one racer is planning to complete half an iron man a day for 30 days, to raise money for Heroes of Hope, a fabulous local organisation which encourages people of determination to participate in sport, and another runner is planning to run 30 half marathons in 30 days.

Junaid is kickstarting his project on November 3 and is doing so to raise money for cancer prevention and awareness in collaboration with Friends of Cancer Patients UAE

Proving anyone can become a runner, Junaid outlines how he went from zero to Ultra (running) in five months

I went from being an average, out-of-breath-while-taking-the-staircase-Joe to running about 200 miles (or 300+ kilometers) every month, banging out marathon and half marathon distances for breakkies and (now) preparing for ultra marathons in a span of about 5 months. I am writing about my journey to describe why it’s not rocket science, and why you need to do something that engages your mind and your spirit continuously to perform >100% every day, regardless of the intensity of your personal and professional life.

Ghani Souleymane is a running coach and he’s currently aiming to complete 30 half iron man races in 30 days for Heroes of Hope

