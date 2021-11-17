9 Amazing Photos Showing People Who Are Smashing Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021!

It’s day 20/30 of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Your body might be aching from 20 days of fitness, but strength in numbers people! There are just 10 days to go, and a whole host of cool fitness activations going on to keep you busy until the end of the month. Need inspo’ to keep moving? You’re not alone! To keep your head in the game, take a look below at residents all over the city who are getting their 30 minutes done in unique and wonderful ways!

Everything you need to know about Dubai Fitness Challenge here

9 People Who Are Smashing Dubai Fitness Challenge!

Tag Lovin Dubai and Dubai Fitness Challenge in your posts!

9. “2 of my kids woke up tonight. I didn’t stress myself, bc I was relax. I went to do a class, w/ this amz vibe, and w/good vibe people” Aisha joined a group workout with the best view in the city and shared its benefits to the ‘gram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisha Mahomed| Fit mom Dubai (@aishamahomed)

8. Loads of people are sharing their workouts, so you can take part from anywhere in the city

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mzus Fitness (@mzus_fitness)

7. And working out in iconic destinations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaushal (Exotic Gringo) (@exoticgringo)

6. Proving you don’t need a gym, Varsha is getting her workouts done from home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoga instructor Dubai fitness (@varsha.rlohia)

5. Or be like Prathana and get your 30 done on a balcony with incredible views

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prarthana Arora (@prarthana_yoga)

4. Holly joined an adidas bike ride on the deck of the QE2 for her 30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H O L L Y D R A K E ✨💫 (@hollyalexandradrake)

3. Lots of people are making the most of the FREE classes at the Fitness Villages

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM (Samaneh) ⚖️ 🍁Persian Yogi (@samsamche)

2. Lily shares that it’s challenging when you’re not feeling well, but you ‘gotta do the workouts’!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lilysulekh (@lilysulekh_foodindubai)

1. ‘Cus NOTHING beats working out with your besties!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by s ʏ ʟ ʏ ɴ (@sylyn_sanchez)

See here for the full rundown of Dubai Fitness Challenge activities