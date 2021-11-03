Dubai Fitness Challenge Has 3 Villages This Year: Here's Everything You Need TO Know

You know that feeling when you get to the gym and look around at the equipment blanky, wondering what to do? It’s just too familiar. For the folks who want to stay energised and get fit but don’t know where to start, Dubai Fitness Challenge has dedicated 3 Fitness Villages that you can head to, to get your body going!

No matter what your preference is, the 3 Fitness Villages are stocked with a variety of options for working out.

DFC encourages EVERYONE in the city to take part in 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days. Learn everything you need to know about Dubai Fitness Challenge right here.

Join the fun-loving community at any of the 3 Fitness Villages to stay active for the 30 days!

3. DP World Fitness Village at Kite Beach

The Kite Beach Fitness Village is an OG and a challenger favourite! This year it’s returning and hosting 16 different Sports and Fitness zones, offering everything from HIIT training and yoga to cycling and watersports. Whether you love to join a group or train alone, this fitness village has got the activities for you!

If you prefer to get active but not make it feel like a chore, then you’ll absolutely LOVE the pop-football pitch, basketball and Padel Tennis courts. And whoever said you have to break a sweat to get fit, didn’t try Kite Beach’s water obstacle course. If you need a little extra guidance, the Etisalat Main Stage features live classes and sessions from the region’s top fitness instructors! Ladies will have their own workout zone and children can also join in and stay entertained at the Fun Spot Kids Zone.

Free fitness and health activities from 2pm to 11pm on weekdays and from 7am to 11pm each weekend.

2. Mai Dubai Fitness Village Mushrif Park

Families that work out together at The Mushrif Park Fitness Village, stay together! It’s the ideal spot for the whole fam because everyone can do their own thing, depending on their preference. The little ones can hit the sports day style kids zone, while the ladies can get some quality time at the ladies-only swimming pool and fitness space. During that time, men can head for the pool and the multi-functional gym.

The main stage also features a stellar line-up of fitness classes while the pool hosts Aqua Zumba, HIIT and Aerobics as well as weekend swimming competitions. There’s just something for everybody!

They’ve also got something that no other place has! The light-based reflex training system, BlazePod, will challenge participants to improve their agility, balance, coordination, reaction time, strength and more.

Although the Fitness Hub is free to use, there is a small fee to enter the park, at AED 3 per person, and AED 10 per car – as well as a fee to use the park’s swimming pools of AED 10 per adult and AED 5 per child. Entry to the park is free for people of determination and children under 2 years old.

The fitness village is open Saturday – Wednesday from 4pm – 10pm and Thursday – Friday from 4pm – 11PM.

1. DFC Expo 2020 Dubai Fitness Village

The Expo 2020 Fitness Village is THE place to go to if you’re a fitness fanatic! Imagine a 5,400sqm of sports, fitness and wellbeing. Adjacent to Mobility Gate, the fitness villlage features a state-of-the-art gym, a football pitch, a multi-purpose court for basketball, netball, volleyball and tennis as well as a global fitness stage with daily classes to get your blood pumping.

Play with pros as the Harlem Globetrotters, the American basketball team host a 3-on-3 basketball tournament every weekend! Speaking of weekends, every Saturday morning, the fitness village will host a ‘Run the World’ Family Run. Fellow sprinters can also join the Expo Run on November 19 featuring 3km, 5km and 10km routes.

If you’re more of a cycler, than you’re in luck because Expo 2020 Dubai has the best cycling tour! Enjoy the wonders of 191 countries in just one hour by bike, with a freecycling tour of Expo 2020. Book a slot to join a small group of other riders on a guided tour of Expo 2020’s pavilions, complete with either English or Arabic commentary. Bicycles are provided, and the activity is open to anyone aged 12+.

