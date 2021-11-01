Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road Will Close For Dubai Ride On Friday Morning

Bikes? Check. Water bottles? Check. Helmets? Check. Can’t think of anything else that would be needed to join Dubai Ride this month. Double check!

DP World is bringing back your favourite Dubai Fitness Challenge activity this November so you can be part of this amazing community experience. Gear up for the highly anticipated return of Dubai Ride on the morning of Friday, November 5th!

DFC encourages EVERYONE in the city to take part in 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days. Learn everything you need to know about Dubai Fitness Challenge right here

Dubai Ride is returning on November 5th!

Dubai Ride is open for cyclists of all experiences and levels

This time around, Dubai Ride will be starting and finishing across 5 different locations around Sheikh Zayed Road and Lower Financial Centre Road. Cycle past the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai. The 14km General Route is for beginners and professionals above the age of 10.

If you want to also get the kiddos involved, there is a special 4km Family Route that’ll circle around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa.

Don’t forget to collect your mandatory rider bib from Dubai World Trade Centre or Za’abeel Halls 1 and 2. Bibs can be collected on 2 and 3 November between 12pm and 10pm or on 4 November between 12pm and 12am!

Register now for Dubai Ride!

