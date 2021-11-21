Here Are The Fitness Classes That Won't Feel Like Exercise

Whoever said that exercise needs to be a painful experience, didn’t attend any of these Dubai Fitness Challenge classes that are actually a fun way to get your body moving!

Don’t sweat it because we’ve listed the fun classes that won’t make it feel like a typical unmotivating day at the gym.

Dubai Fitness Challenge has partnered with gyms and facilities to create fun classes that don’t feel like dreadful workouts

Water sports are undoubtedly fun but also count as cardio

Running on the treadmill can be a pain so it was about time cardio became a fun activity, just like the one Ignite Water Sports are doing for Dubai Fitness Challenge. Swim, play water polo, and surf your way to fitness!

But be quick because there are only a few slots left on November 27!

Register and book HERE!

P.S They have special DFC offers like FREE 30X SUP every Saturday from 11AM – 12PM and FREE 3X SUP/Single Kayak from Sunday to Friday at 11AM – 12PM.

Fan of football and table tennis? Caesars Palace Dubai has got your sport covered

Caesars Palace combined football and table tennis to bring you Teqball! It’s a ball-based sport played on a curved table that combines both sports. There are a few slots left on November 19, 24, and 27. Don’t MISS it!

Their DFC offers also include complimentary fitness activities for kids, teens and adults all week long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesars Palace Dubai (@caesarspalacedubai)

Your pup will LOVE working out with you too!

Namasitstay is an awesome yoga session designed to have your pup focussed and engaged! It’s the cutest thing. Luckily there are a bunch of slots available so you and your furry friend can namaste together exclusively at Dogventure HQ!

Click HERE to join!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗗𝗼𝗴𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲™ 𝗛𝗤 (@dogventurehq)

Ahhhh barre! The combination of ballet, yoga, and pilates that’ll burn those calories

There are loads of slots left so you and your girlfriends could get your barre on! These classes will sculpt and tone your body to focus on your core at OOMO Fitness Studio

Book your ladies-only classes now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OOMO Fitness Studio | Dubai (@oomo.fitness)

The infamous roller skating park Rolldxb is making exercise fun again

Rolldxb are hosting 2 sessions that are sure to have you coming back for more! Their hop hop dance class will be held on November 20 and there you’ll learn a new choreography with the very skilled dance instructor Dorothy!

If you want the wheels on your shoes, their Rollerobics class is awesome! It’s tailored for ladies 18 years and above to work on your fitness. Coach Nuni will guide you through a series of exercises for strength and flexibility, performed without ever removing your skates. Bring your yoga mat!! Rollerobics will be held on November 24!