The Dubai Run Is Back And You Can Run Down A CLOSED Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai Run Is Set To Make A Comeback To Dubai On November 26- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Dubai Run is set to make a comeback this November and its bigger and better this time! The historic run is part of the city’s ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge. Last year, Dubai took part in a socially distanced experience run due to the pandemic. But, this year’s run is set to create history.

Last weekend, Dubai witnessed a fantastic turnout for the Dubai Ride On Sheikh Zayed Road! And now, fitness enthusiasts in the city are gearing up for the much awaited Dubai Run!

DFC encourages EVERYONE in the city to take part in 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days. Learn everything you need to know about Dubai Fitness Challenge right here

Dubai Run is taking over SZR on November 26

The Dubai Run is happening on Sheikh Zayed Road on 26 November. The iconic run will let participants run past Dubai’s famous landmarks. Pick from a 10km or a 5km route and get your Friday morning pumping. All you have to do is register ahead of time on this link.

Take the Dubai metro to get to the venue

All runners can take the Dubai Metro to get to and from the event. If you’re arriving by car, give yourself plenty of time to park and find your starting point. There is no bag drop so and you will not be permitted to run with a rucksack so keep your valuables to a minimum and keep them with you at all times.

Mark your map! Choose the 5km or 10km route

Runners can choose between two stunning routes in the heart of the city. You can pick between the 10km and 5km options. Both running routes will start off on Sheikh Zayed Road, next to the Emirates Towers Metro Station.

The 5km route will take you around around DIFC, towards the opposite corner of Emirates Towers. Those running the 10km route will take the overpass towards Downtown Dubai, jog along the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard past the foot of the world-famous Burj Khalifa and loop back through DIFC between soaring skyscrapers.

REGISTER before the run and SAVE your QR code

All participants MUST register and save the QR code. You can then collect your bib and T-shirt from Dubai World Trade Centre between 21-25 November from 12pm to 10pm. The run starts from 6:30am and guests are welcome to arrive in the venue from 4am. Its best you take the 5km route, unless of course you are an experienced runner or can comfortably run 10km. All runners must finish the run by 9:30 am.

The Dubai Run is also open to People of determination. And lastly, hydrate, snack on something energizing and GO KILL IT!

The Run is NOT a race, so enjoy and soak in the stunning views!

The Dubai Run is NOT a race, so make sure you savour the experience and enjoy the incredible views the city has to offer. All participants MUST wear their bibs and please run with a bottle ONLY if you can carry it all through.

Take your time, stay hydrated and enjoy the incredible views during your run. Please remember that anyone feeling unwell should stay at home, and runners should maintain a reasonable distance to ensure safety. And of course, don’t forget to spam your gram with some stunning pics and tag @DubaiFitnessChallenge and #DubaiRun for a chance to win prizes. BUT, make sure you don’t stop along the route or block your fellow runners at any point. Participants MUST complete the run by 9:30 am All runners MUST complete their run by 9.30am so make sure to leave yourself plenty of time. In case you are unable to finish the route, a team will help guide you back to a car park or safe area. So, what’s goal this year? 5 or 10km?

