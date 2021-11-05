32,750 People Cycled Down SZR This Morning And The Pictures Are Incredible

Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road turned into a cycling track this morning. SZR was closed from 4 am to 7:30 am as a massive 32,750 took part in the event on Friday morning. The second edition of the Dubai Ride saw riders of all abilities taking to the 14-lane motorway.

Expressing his happiness about the event, HH Sheikh Hamdan tweeted:

33 ألفاً شاركوا في تحدي دبي للدراجات الهوائية في دورته الثانية.. سعيد بهذه المشاركة الواسعة من مختلف فئات المجتمع التي تعكس الوعي المجتمعي المتنامي بأهمية تبني الرياضة كأسلوب حياة وتساهم في جعل دبي المدينة الأكثر نشاطاً وحيوية في العالم. pic.twitter.com/qbOzD03tKW — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 5, 2021

Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road turned into a cycling track this morning and @dubaisc shared some amazing videos and pics

The second edition of the Dubai Ride saw riders of all abilities taking to the 14-lane motorway

Professional cyclists, amateurs and children were enthusiastic to pedal along the SZR, which is otherwise very crowded at all times.

The Dubai Ride featured two routes- one lasting 14km for people 10 years or older, and a 4km family route open to cyclists as young as five.

Both routes take cyclists around the city’s most iconic buildings and landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, the Water Canal and the Burj Khalifa.

The event was a part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge