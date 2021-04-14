This Dubai Foodie Searches For The Best Shawarmas In Dubai

*The best shawarmas in Dubai!*

Lana Raéd aka @apetitelana is a food and lifestyle blogger who took on a challenge that sounds like an ultimate dream to us! Lana went on the hunt for some of the best shawarmas in Dubai.

Not that it needs ANY introduction, shawarma is a regional dish that packs a punch of flavour, you’ll spot the makings of shawarma all around the city as the meat gets roasted on a slow-turning rotisserie and it’s made best when there’s a super garlicky sauce dripping down the wrap paper.

The hunt for the best shawarmas in Dubai – what’s yours?!