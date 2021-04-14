د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Food Festival

6 Dishes Everyone Needs To Eat Once From Global Village

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

From a distance, Global Village looks like a dreamy world of adventure, you can spot rides and multiple structures representing countries from around the world.

So while you MIGHT visit for the attractions, and the shopping, do not forget that deep within the incredible pavilions and arches, a world of foodie exploration awaits!

During Ramadan, Global Village has announced extended opening hours  (the park will be open from 6pm to 2am daily, accommodating iftar and suhoor) and if you have never visited the street food STREET at Global Village, use this opportunity and get out there!

Featuring incredible eats, scroll down for post after post of deliciousness that you can find at Global Village

6. Art by the Egypt Pavilion do the best fries

5. If a burger’s not dripping like this, is it even any good?!

4. Top tip: Tuck into little places from lots of places for the full experience

3. Ice cream in a coconut – yes please!

2. Your coffee can look like a garden @sakuracafe.ae

1. Finally, a visit to Global Village is not complete without an expedition into Emirati cuisine – and these logimat are perfection!

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?