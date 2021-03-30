Dubai Food Festival
5 New Foodie Experiences You Need To Try In Dubai
Dubai is the land of foodies, a melting pot of different cuisines, and a new resto popping up on a seemingly daily basis.
There’s just NO question, residents and citizens here love going out to eat. But why just dine when you can EXPERIENCE something new while dining?
Right now, and for the duration of the Dubai Food Festival which is running until April 10, there are limited seats and fantastic foodie events across Dubai – see them all here. Get in touch with the specific resto to book your seat!
If you’re up for the thrill, here are 5 foodie experiences you may not have tried yet:
5. Have high tea the Thai way
For AED95, grab your adventure buddy and set off to discover the beauty of tea-time snacks.
We know all the usual, biscuits and minicakes but have you tried a three-level menu by chocolate makers Mirxam and 1004 Gourmet?
Oh yes. Experience a high tea with fusion food like dumplings, matcha-infused choco cakes, yuzu white chocolate ganache truffles (AHHH!) and drinking chocolates.
The deets:
When? March 26- April 10, 2021
Where? Al Ghurair Warehouse Complex – 4th St, Al Quoz 3
Contact +971 50 724 2411 for more info
4. Spend a delightful night under the stars – a cosy picnic for two
Nothing screams ADORABLE quite like a picnic and an even better one when it’s done at night.
Take advantage of the remaining cool nights in the city with a luxury hamper of food choices as you watch The Hundred Foot Journey.
The deets:
When? March 30-31 at 7pm
Price? AED400 per basket for two
Where? Nasab Ampitheatre, Koa Canvas
Book here
3. Try out food from six world-class chefs in this HIlton FEAST
Try the 12-hands feast and experience signature dishes from world-class chefs and ALL of Dubai’s fave restaurants.
Some of the chefs will include: Yannis Manikis (Conrad Dubai), Steven Smalley (Hilton JBR), Luigi Vespero (Wakdorf Astoria DIFC) AND more!
The deets:
When? March 30, 7-10pm
Price? AED320
Where? Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road
Contact on +971 4 453 0000 to book
2. Dine like you’re in the Far East with this five course pairing menu with Japanese bevvies
Sakana katsu, beef skewers, and the Baonut all in a five-course menu for you?
Heaven exists and it’s SELLING out fast.
The deets:
When? April 10, 7-10pm
Price? AED300
Where? BB Social Dining, DIFC
Contact hello@thisisbb.com or +971 4407 444 to book
1. A romantic dinner by the beach – spoil your bae!
This is one of those Dubai bucketlist experiences that HAS to be ticked off, at least once.
Grab your boo and surprise them with a dindin by the beach – complete with a five-course set menu and paired bevvies.
The deets:
When? April 1-10 from 7-1130pm
Where? Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah
Price? AED2,500 for two, AED3,500 for a family of four
Contact jzsrestaurants@jumeirah.com or +971 4 453 0000 to book