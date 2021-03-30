د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Food Festival

5 New Foodie Experiences You Need To Try In Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Dubai is the land of foodies, a melting pot of different cuisines, and a new resto popping up on a seemingly daily basis.

There’s just NO question, residents and citizens here love going out to eat. But why just dine when you can EXPERIENCE something new while dining?

Right now, and for the duration of the Dubai Food Festival which is running until April 10, there are limited seats and fantastic foodie events across Dubai – see them all here. Get in touch with the specific resto to book your seat!

If you’re up for the thrill, here are 5 foodie experiences you may not have tried yet:

via GIPHY

5. Have high tea the Thai way

For AED95, grab your adventure buddy and set off to discover the beauty of tea-time snacks.

We know all the usual, biscuits and minicakes but have you tried a three-level menu by chocolate makers Mirxam and 1004 Gourmet?

Oh yes. Experience a high tea with fusion food like dumplings, matcha-infused choco cakes, yuzu white chocolate ganache truffles (AHHH!) and drinking chocolates.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mirzam Chocolate (@mirzamchocolate)

The deets:

When? March 26- April 10, 2021

Where? Al Ghurair Warehouse Complex – 4th St, Al Quoz 3

Contact +971 50 724 2411 for more info

4. Spend a delightful night under the stars – a cosy picnic for two

Nothing screams ADORABLE quite like a picnic and an even better one when it’s done at night.

Take advantage of the remaining cool nights in the city with a luxury hamper  of food choices as you watch The Hundred Foot Journey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KOA (@koadubai)

The deets:

When? March 30-31 at 7pm

Price? AED400 per basket for two

Where? Nasab Ampitheatre, Koa Canvas

Book here

3. Try out food from six world-class chefs in this HIlton FEAST

Try the 12-hands feast and experience signature dishes from world-class chefs and ALL of Dubai’s fave restaurants.

Some of the chefs will include: Yannis Manikis (Conrad Dubai), Steven Smalley (Hilton JBR), Luigi Vespero (Wakdorf Astoria DIFC) AND more!

The deets:

When? March 30, 7-10pm

Price? AED320

Where? Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Contact on +971 4 453 0000 to book

2. Dine like you’re in the Far East with this five course pairing menu with Japanese bevvies

Sakana katsu, beef skewers, and the Baonut all in a five-course menu for you?

Heaven exists and it’s SELLING out fast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by This is BB (@bbdifc)

The deets:

When? April 10, 7-10pm

Price? AED300

Where? BB Social Dining, DIFC

Contact hello@thisisbb.com or +971 4407 444 to book 

1. A romantic dinner by the beach – spoil your bae!

This is one of those Dubai bucketlist experiences that HAS to be ticked off, at least once.

Grab your boo and surprise them with a dindin by the beach – complete with a five-course set menu and paired bevvies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jumeirah Zabeel Saray (@jumeirahzs)

The deets:

When? April 1-10 from 7-1130pm

Where? Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah

Price? AED2,500 for two, AED3,500 for a family of four

Contact jzsrestaurants@jumeirah.com or +971 4 453 0000 to book

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?