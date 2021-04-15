Dubai Food Festival
My Favourite Hidden Gem In Dubai Is __________
There’s nothing like the community to share a wealth of foodie knowledge about this amazing city.
We have amazing fine-dining restaurants, we have mega malls, and we have side streets filled with affordable and tasty eats. So we want to hero the side-street legends and shine a light on the hidden gems you may not find on Trip Advisor.
What’s your favourite foodie Hidden Gem in Dubai? Tell us in the comments
My favourite hidden gem is… Foul W Hummus!
I lovvvveeee this spot. An unassuming resto in Barsha, this place always draws repeat customers thanks to the incredible staff and delishiiiii.com food.
The falafel is as crispy as you’d like and the hummus is super creamy. The staff are also incredibly kind, and this is one of those amazing places which give free meals to those who can’t afford to pay.
We’re nothing if not a community who loves food – share your favourite hidden gem in the comments!
Dubai Food Festival has been highlighting the best-hidden gems Dubai has to offer
If you’re looking for inspo – see them here
