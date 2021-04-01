This Video Will Make You Want To Try The Pink Food Challenge

Trust TikTok to make us actually WANT to try a pink food challenge.

Dubai food blogger, @thedubailist asked her audience which food challenge she should try and the response? ‘Eat pink food’! Tbh, it’s surprising just how many pink dishes she could find, and they all come from the same spot, VIBES UAE. A Jumeirah resto which famously serves up a pink, plant-based pizza.

It’s “been a popular request” so @thedubailist took on the unusual challenge. Over 20k views later… It’s a hit!

Eating pink food in Dubai is not so hard when it looks this good