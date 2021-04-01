Dubai Food Festival
This Video Will Make You Want To Try The Pink Food Challenge
Trust TikTok to make us actually WANT to try a pink food challenge.
Dubai food blogger, @thedubailist asked her audience which food challenge she should try and the response? ‘Eat pink food’! Tbh, it’s surprising just how many pink dishes she could find, and they all come from the same spot, VIBES UAE. A Jumeirah resto which famously serves up a pink, plant-based pizza.
It’s “been a popular request” so @thedubailist took on the unusual challenge. Over 20k views later… It’s a hit!
Eating pink food in Dubai is not so hard when it looks this good
Dubai is chock-a-block full of weird and wonderful eats
And they’re made for people on a budget.
With PLENTY to explore, from Middle Eastern and Asian to comfort food, and nourishing nibble; the variety of affordable eats for you to enjoy is endless! And it’s not just big chains, as part of the Dubai Food Festival this year, which is running until April 10, there’s an emphasis on homegrown concepts and unique independents serving up the best of Dubai has to offer.
Save this list of hidden gems for your next foodie adventure!
Number one on our list to visit next? The Arabian Tea House thanks to inspo from @wheremyfoodat