د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Food Festival

This Is Your 2021 Dubai Food Bucket List!

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

“I’ve never tried”…

Dubai is FULL to the brim with incredible food experiences, and we have SO MUCH to explore!

From street-corner munch to high-end cuisine; the city is a smorgasbord of unique eats to try at locations that people around the world only dream of visiting… And they are all right at our fingertips!

So for Dubai Food Festival 2021, we want to try it all! Have you had authentic burrata in DIFC? Have you enjoyed an ice cream at sunset at La Mer? Have you scoffed a burrito in JLT? We’re going to explore NEW foodies delights and locations and this article is a tiny summary of the great food you have to look forward to.

By combining tasty food and fun locations, you’re ’bout to explore hundreds of different food combinations across the city.

Forks at the ready! Here’s some “I’ve Never Tried” inspo to get you started

via GIPHY

You haven’t LIVED until you tried the kunafa at La Mer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Mer (@lamerdubai)

Try a properly authentic pho at Papaya Salad

Google location here, try it and thank us laters!

Kofta at Global Village? Just take my money!

Emirati Lugaimat. NOM. NOM.

The best place to do it? Tent Jumeirah Restaurant.

Indulge in escargot at Brasserie Boulud Dubai- SUCH a  treat!

For traditional Iranian cuisine, Special Ostadi Restaurant is calling your name!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lebfoodie (@lebfoodie)

I’ve never tried a juice at Al Serkal but it’s 10010% on my bucketlist

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue)

Cooked a paella at BOCA – DELISSHHHHHI

Want to try it? Do it here!

The simple pleasure of a coffee at Kite Beach is like no other and you absolutely have to try it

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kite Beach (@kitebeachdubai)

Seafood and Al Seef! Views and fresh seafood, this is an absolute MUST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Al Seef Dubai (@alseefdubai)

A Lebanese Maneesh for breakfast, the simple pleasures are the greatest pleasures

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bread and Olives (@breadandolivesdxb)

The Indian Molecular Cuisine at Carnival by Tresind will genuinely blow you away

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trèsind, Dubai (@tresinddubai)

Is your belly rumbling? Stay tuned! We’ll be bringing you HEAPS of fun bucket list “I’ve Never Tried” adventures to try across Dubai

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?