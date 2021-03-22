This Is Your 2021 Dubai Food Bucket List!

“I’ve never tried”… Dubai is FULL to the brim with incredible food experiences, and we have SO MUCH to explore! From street-corner munch to high-end cuisine; the city is a smorgasbord of unique eats to try at locations that people around the world only dream of visiting… And they are all right at our fingertips! So for Dubai Food Festival 2021, we want to try it all! Have you had authentic burrata in DIFC? Have you enjoyed an ice cream at sunset at La Mer? Have you scoffed a burrito in JLT? We’re going to explore NEW foodies delights and locations and this article is a tiny summary of the great food you have to look forward to. By combining tasty food and fun locations, you’re ’bout to explore hundreds of different food combinations across the city. Forks at the ready! Here’s some “I’ve Never Tried” inspo to get you started

You haven’t LIVED until you tried the kunafa at La Mer

Try a properly authentic pho at Papaya Salad Google location here, try it and thank us laters!

Kofta at Global Village? Just take my money!

Emirati Lugaimat. NOM. NOM. The best place to do it? Tent Jumeirah Restaurant.

Indulge in escargot at Brasserie Boulud Dubai- SUCH a treat!

For traditional Iranian cuisine, Special Ostadi Restaurant is calling your name!

I’ve never tried a juice at Al Serkal but it’s 10010% on my bucketlist

Cooked a paella at BOCA – DELISSHHHHHI Want to try it? Do it here!

The simple pleasure of a coffee at Kite Beach is like no other and you absolutely have to try it

Seafood and Al Seef! Views and fresh seafood, this is an absolute MUST

A Lebanese Maneesh for breakfast, the simple pleasures are the greatest pleasures

The Indian Molecular Cuisine at Carnival by Tresind will genuinely blow you away

