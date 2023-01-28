5 Things To Know About Two Dubai-Based Brothers Who Started From TikTok And Now Have A Talk Show And Marketing Agency

If you’ve come across the ‘What do you do for a living?’ TikTok clips, Dubai version, on TikTok then you’ve stumbled upon one of Ayman Al Yaman’s viral work on the social media app. Today, he’s a 19-year-old with not only thousands of followers online but a marketing agency AND a new talk show.

Here are a couple more things you may not have known:

1. Ayman Al Yaman is 19 years old while his co-host and brother 26-year-old Ghazi Al Yaman have created a new talk show: Ask Bottle

Together, they have interviews the motivators and innovators in the UAE from entrepreneurs Richard Fitzgerald, founder of Augustus Media to Rashid Al Habtoor of Al Habtoor group, Saygin Yalcin of Sell Any Car and more.

The show is designed to educate, inspire and motivate its listeners to think differently about the world. It discusses topics ranging from business, technology, finance, education and entertainment.

2. Ayman Al Yaman started off with his viral TikTok videos wherein he’d ask Dubai entrepreneurs and residents ‘what they did for a living’

3. The two brothers are Dubai-born

So if you ever feel like you can’t make it and follow your own dreams, take it from these two.

The city is the BEST platform for budding entrepreneurs.

4. Ayman’s TikTok has now amassed over 800,000 followers

5. They also run a 360 social media marketing agency

It’s successful in its many ventures, the company is called Bottle Flip Agency, and offers the kind of marketing that doesn’t feel like marketing.

