Arab Youngsters Deem The UAE As Their ‘Fave Place To Live In’ Because Of Generous Salaries And Safety

The Arab Youth has voted and the UAE just won its all! This year’s ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey revealed the UAE to be a winner for the preferred place to live in the world on Tuesday, October 6. A whopping 46% of the young Arabs voted the UAE to be a ‘Model Nation’ because they saw it as a country they are most likely to live in. And this isn’t all – the model country is winning this fab title ninth time in a row! HH Sheikh Mohammed invited everyone to experience the country

أشار الاستطلاع أيضا إلى أن الإمارات هي البلد المفضل للعيش ل٤٦٪ من الشباب العربي تليها الولايات المتحدة ٣٣٪ ثم كندا وبريطانيا وألمانيا .. ونحن نقول لهم .. الإمارات بلد الجميع .. وقد حاولنا بناء نموذج ناجح .. وتجربتنا وأبوابنا وكتبنا ستظل مفتوحة للجميع.. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 6, 2020

The rankings were followed by USA, Canada, UK, and Germany in the respective order

While the USA got about 33%, Germany managed to bag 22% of the votes. When it came to reasons, youngsters stated that safety and security, a massive range of work opportunities, and generous salaries were the top three favs. Other reasons also included the fact that the country is a growing economy and a good place to raise a family. And the wins don’t just stop there – the UAE also aced the survey for being the greatest leadership globally in combating COVID-19. A mighty 98% of the Emirati Youth also said that they are prouder of their country ever since the start of this year because of the way the country has managed to carry itself through the COVID-19 pandemic.

