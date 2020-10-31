Dubai Is Getting Brand New Iconic Cycling Bridges As Part Of The Shindagha Corridor Project

As if you didn’t already know Dubai keeps getting better each day. But one of the best things about the city is how well it looks after its residents and citizens. Aside from rolling out well-being activities like the 30×30 Dubai Fitness Challenge, the UAE has made some impressive facilities available for people to keep moving.

The Qudra cycling track is one that everyone’s quite familiar (thanks to how brill it looks and works out to be). In addition to this, Dubai has revealed that it will be launching the Shindagha Corridor Project.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad AKA Fazza went to take a look at the developments on Saturday