Dubai
Dubai Is Getting Brand New Iconic Cycling Bridges As Part Of The Shindagha Corridor Project
As if you didn’t already know Dubai keeps getting better each day. But one of the best things about the city is how well it looks after its residents and citizens. Aside from rolling out well-being activities like the 30×30 Dubai Fitness Challenge, the UAE has made some impressive facilities available for people to keep moving.
The Qudra cycling track is one that everyone’s quite familiar (thanks to how brill it looks and works out to be). In addition to this, Dubai has revealed that it will be launching the Shindagha Corridor Project.
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad AKA Fazza went to take a look at the developments on Saturday
The project isn’t all looks.
It will give the people in Dubai two large lifts at either end of the bridge with three shared bridges for pedestrians and cyclists
Besides just being super convenient for cyclists, these bridges will also have a bunch of trading and tourist activities
Of course, connectivity and sustainability will be kept in mind too with routes linking between Bur Dubai and Deira too. This project is one of the biggest road projects that is being carried out by RTA Dubai and by the looks of it, the results are going to be mind-blowing.