Dubai Has Been Rated As The Best City To Visit In The World!

Annnd the results are in – Tripadvisors’s 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards has named Dubai as the best-rated destination in the WORLD.

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, described Dubai as “a destination that mixes modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment.”

Dubai.. The best-rated destination in the world in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards.. Our home will always be yours pic.twitter.com/l0W805DLCq — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 20, 2022

All of the top cities were were judged based on the quantity and quality of reviews. Subcategories including accommodation, places to dine, and things to do were also taken into consideration. London ranked in second place, followed by Cancun, Bali, and Crete in the top five.

No surprises there – Dubai truly is the best!

Dubai has it all, as Tripadvisor further adds: “Catch a show at the Dubai Opera, see downtown from atop the Burj Khalifa and spend an afternoon along Dubai Creek exploring the gold, textile and spice souks.

“If you’re looking for thrills, you can float above the desert dunes in a hot air balloon, climb aboard a high-speed ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure or skydive over the Palm Jumeirah.”

Dubai folks took to the comments to share their love for the city and how they were thrilled to hear the news.

